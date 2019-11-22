ST. PETERS — A pregnant woman was held captive by her boyfriend, punched and forced to drink toilet water and bleach in an attack Wednesday, prosecutors say.
Police used a series of emergency cell phone pings to the suspect's phone to find them.
Ronnie William Howard, 40, was held Friday in lieu of $300,000 cash bail. St. Charles County prosecutors charged him Thursday with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Court records list his home address in the 2500 block of Sequoia Drive in St. Peters. Police said the attack happened in the victim's Sun River Village apartment on Sequoia.
The woman, 20, was treated at a hospital.
Howard has convictions in another state for kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault with a firearm and stealing a motor vehicle, according to a probable cause statement by St. Peters Detective David Beckman.
The victim made a video call to a relative about 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying Howard wouldn't leave her apartment and was assaulting her and forcing her to drink toilet water and chemicals. The relative saw that the victim had a chipped front tooth and scratches on her face, Beckman said in court papers.
The relative called her mother in St. Louis, who called police. Family members weren't sure of the victim's address because because she only recently moved to St. Peters. They went to Sun River to try to find which apartment was hers, and police began a series of emergency phone pings to Howard's cell phone to find him.
Using cell phone pings, police found them near a Walmart on Jungermann Road and arrested Howard. He told officers the woman was lying about the abuse. The woman told police Howard had punched her, put a gun to her head and cocked it. She told officers that Howard had abused her for months. Officers found a gun in the apartment.