Man helping motorist change flat tire in St. Louis is robbed of his SUV, struck by fleeing suspect

ST. LOUIS — A man helping a motorist change a flat tire was robbed of his own car Thursday in St. Louis, then struck by the car as the suspect drove away, police said.

It happened about 12:25 a.m. Thursday on South Grand Boulevard, between Laclede and Forest Park avenues, near St. Louis University. The scene is in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

The 20-year-old victim told police he and his passenger were helping another man change a tire. He suddenly realized that his own vehicle, a 1998 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was being driven away, police said.

The victim ran after his SUV. The suspect driving it struck him with the SUV then drove off, police said.

St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said the thief was not the same man whose car had the flat tire.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old who is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 to 200 pounds. He had a heavy build and short "buzzed" brown hair. He had a full beard and was wearing a white t-shirt and green shorts.

The victim suffered minor abrasions after being struck, police said. He declined medical treatment.