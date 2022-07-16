Man hit and killed by speeding car on South Grand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a speeding car at a busy intersection in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Friday, police said.

Police said Saturday the man, who was not identified, was hit around 9:10 p.m. while crossing South Grand Boulevard at Juniata Street, a corner that includes such restaurants as King & I Thai Cuisine, Lemongrass Vietnamese and the breakfast joint, Rooster.

Witnesses told police a black SUV was speeding southbound on Grand, ran the red light, hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk and sped off.

Danni Eickenhorst, one of the owners of Steve's Hot Dogs, near the fatal scene, said she was attending movie night at the Ritz Park next door, hosted by the South Grand Community Improvement District, when she heard the impact of the crash.

Eickenhorst said her husband went over to pick up the man's shoes in the intersection while she and a number of other people tried to help the man until police arrived. While she did not see the vehicle that took off after hitting the man, she said a number of others came over to the scene who did.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.