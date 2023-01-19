 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man hit, killed by vehicle after getting off bus in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County. 

The man was identified by police as 27-year-old John Addison. He was hit around 11 p.m. after exiting a MetroBus at Jacobi Avenue and walking across Lucas-Hunt Road. He died at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.  

