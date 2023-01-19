Man hit, killed by vehicle after getting off bus in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
The man was identified by police as 27-year-old John Addison. He was hit around 11 p.m. after exiting a MetroBus at Jacobi Avenue and walking across Lucas-Hunt Road. He died at a hospital.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
From staff reports
