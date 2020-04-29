Man hit with federal charges in Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire

ST. LOUIS — A Cape Girardeau man was hit with federal charges Wednesday after police say he set fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center.

Nicholas J. Proffitt, of the 2800 block of Whitener Street, is facing federal arson charges and is set to arraigned in court April 30.

A warrant was issued for Proffitt's arrest Monday after the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged him with first-degree arson, burglary and property damage.

The federal complaint says video from the Islamic Center shows him breaking into the building and setting it on fire.

The Council for American-Islam Relations, America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, issued a press release Tuesday urging law enforcement to charge Proffitt with a hate crime. The council noted that Proffitt previously was sentenced to three years in prison for a property damage conviction at the same Islamic Center and was also arrested for vandalizing another mosque in Michigan.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.