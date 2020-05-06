Man hit with felony charges after road rage shooting in Jefferson County

FENTON — A House Springs man is facing felony charges after a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot Tuesday.

The shooter, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, is David Zufall, 35, of the 5700 block of Grizzley Drive. He is charged with assault and armed criminal action.

Court records do not show an attorney listed for Zufall.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Walgreens on the 1200 block of New Sugar Creek Road, said Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital after being shot multiple times by Zufall, and his condition is "fair and stable," Bissell said.

Zufall is being held without bond at Jefferson County Jail.

