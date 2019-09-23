ST. LOUIS — A Florissant police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Monday afternoon, officials said. The man driving the car was taken into custody after crashing.
At about 1:45 p.m. Florissant police were attempting to make an arrest in the 3100 block of Prairie Avenue in north St. Louis.
The man police were trying to arrest attempted to drive off in his car, hitting a police officer. Another Florissant officer then fired his gun at the man, missing him. The man drove a short distance, crashed his car and then tried to run from police, but was arrested.
The officer who was hit by the car was transported to an area hospital and is conscious with injuries that are not life threatening, police said.
Police did not say what the man was suspected of.
The police officer who was struck has been with the police department for five years, officials said, and the officer who fired his gun has been with the department for eight years.