 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hits his head and drowns in St. Charles County
0 comments

Man hits his head and drowns in St. Charles County

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was unable to save himself after he fell down a rocky embankment at a marina, hit his head and fell into the Mississippi River.

Ronald C. Sandbothe, 66, of O'Fallon, Missouri, died Friday afternoon at Two Branch Marina, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't clear what led Sandbothe to fall down the embankment.

Drowning
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports