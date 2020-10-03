Man hits his head and drowns in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was unable to save himself after he fell down a rocky embankment at a marina, hit his head and fell into the Mississippi River.
Ronald C. Sandbothe, 66, of O'Fallon, Missouri, died Friday afternoon at Two Branch Marina, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It wasn't clear what led Sandbothe to fall down the embankment.
