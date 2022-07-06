Man identified after fatally crashing truck in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a Florissant man who fatally crashed his truck over the weekend in the city's Riverview neighborhood.
Allen Clopton, 51, died after crashing his truck around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police say.
Clopton was driving on the 9200 block of Riverview Drive when his truck suddenly left the road, hitting a bridge pillar, police say. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
From staff reports
