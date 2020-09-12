Man identified from fatal crash in Jennings

JENNINGS — The person who died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Jennings has been identified as James Neely, of the 4900 block of Margaretta Avenue in St. Louis.

Neely, 56, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix that hit a GMC van shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard, St. Louis County police said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two occupants of the GMC van, both men, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.