Man in 30s found fatally shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis on Wednesday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Vernon Avenue around 5 p.m., police say. Police say they discovered another victim from the shooting after they arrived at a hospital.

The man, who police estimated to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a breaking story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

