Man in child porn case kills himself when St. Louis County police knock at his door

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man shot and killed himself when police showed up at his home to serve a search warrant in a child pornography investigation, St. Louis County said Thursday.

The man, identified by police as John Rebsamen, shot himself about 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1306 Arbor Bluff Circle, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Rebsamen was 60 years old.

Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County Police Department said officers with the tactical unit had tried to serve a search warrant.

"After knocking on the door, a shot was heard from inside the residence," Panus said in an email.

Panus said Rebsamen shot himself. He was the only person inside the home, she said.

Panus confirmed Thursday that the search warrant was part of a child pornography investigation being conducted by the department's Division of Special Operations.

No additional details about the investigation were released by police. Rebsamen's family could not be reached.