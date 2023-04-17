ST. LOUIS — A SWAT team shot and critically injured a man who they say pointed a rifle at officers from the second-floor window of his burning home early Monday.

The 30-year-old suspect had barricaded himself in a home on Balson Avenue, in the city's Ellendale neighborhood, and set it on fire, police said. The home was destroyed in the fire, police said, and no one else was hurt.

St. Louis police Lt. John Green, head of the department's Force Investigative Unit, said the man was shot in the arm and head. Green said he wasn't sure if the man fired any shots at officers.

"We do know he did point the gun" at police, Green said.

Five SWAT officers fired shots, he added.

Police have not identified the man, who is now hospitalized. He is on probation for a 2018 domestic assault case from Jefferson County, and has been cited for violating the terms of his probation as recently as September, according to online court records.

Monday's shooting ended a standoff that began about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when police were called about a disturbance at the home at 6824 Balson Avenue. The scene is south of Manchester Avenue.

SWAT officers arrived after witnesses reported the man had fired shots inside the home. As police evacuated neighbors from a home to the east, they saw that the suspect's house was on fire. The St. Louis Fire Department was called about 2:30 a.m. Fire crews stayed safely back until the standoff was over.

Authorities said the tactical officers tried to negotiate with the man to get him to come out of the home, but he wouldn't answer the phone, Green said. At one point, the man leaned out the window and police said he pointed the rifle in their direction. They shot him, and he fell from the window.

Medics were treating the man by about 3:15 a.m. and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

6800blk of Balson Ave - Occupied 1-1/2 story frame dwelling, heavy #fire showing. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Companies initially staged for this incident; @SLMPD secured the scene.



Truck Company 6 is first due.

Battalion 3 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/2sePOkIT5h — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 17, 2023

