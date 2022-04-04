Man in critical condition after being shot by police

ST. LOUIS — A man who police said pointed a gun at two officers was shot and critically injured near Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Monday, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said.
No officers were injured. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, police Chief John Hayden said in a briefing after the shooting.
Hayden said the officers were in a patrol car when they spotted a man with a gun at the intersection of Riverview and McLaran.
"They exited their vehicle and they confronted that suspect," Hayden said. "He did not drop his weapon and they fired their weapons at him."
Hayden said the officers immediately began lifesaving measures until medics arrived.
The officers involved are both 27, Hayden said. One has been with the department for four years, and the other for a year and a half. Both officers fired their weapons in the incident; the man's weapon has been recovered, Hayden said.
People are also reading…
Hayden said no information was available on whether the man was known to police or what led to the stop other than the man was spotted with a gun.
The location is on the border of the North Pointe and Baden neighborhoods in north St. Louis.
Shootings by law enforcement officers in the St. Louis area in 2022
Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2022.
March 25: St. Louis police officer, fresh out of academy, shoots suspect after another cop is stabbed in vest
Two officers went upstairs to a bedroom to talk to the man, and he rushed the officers with a large kitchen knife, police Chief John Hayden said.
Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and a suspect both died in a shootout at the Motel 6; another officer was hurt.
The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Arnold Street in Collinsville.
St. Louis police fired back after a robbery suspect, leaving a check cashing store, shot at them, said the chief.
Two officers were shot and hospitalized and a man was shot and killed after a police chase.
Officers fired at a car's driver who was later found shot, and died at a hospital.
Police said the officers from Wood River and East Alton saw the man pull a gun as they approached him on a gas station lot.
Police say John Shimchick injured officers as they tried to arrest him.