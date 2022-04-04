Man in critical condition after being shot by St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — A man who pointed a gun at two officers was shot and critically injured near Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Monday, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said.

No officers were injured. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition, police Chief John Hayden said in a briefing after the shooting.

The uniformed officers were working overtime in a marked patrol car when they spotted a man with a gun at the intersection of Riverview and McLaran, according to a police account.

"They exited their vehicle and they confronted that suspect," Hayden said. "He did not drop his weapon and they fired their weapons at him."

Hayden said the officers immediately began lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The officers involved are both 27, Hayden said. One has been with the department for four years, and the other for a year and a half. Both officers fired their weapons in the incident; the man's weapon has been recovered, Hayden said.

Hayden said no information was available on whether the man was known to police or what led to the stop other than the man was spotted with a gun.

The location is on the border of the North Pointe and Baden neighborhoods in north St. Louis.