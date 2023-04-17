ST. LOUIS – A SWAT team shot and critically injured a man who pointed a rifle at officers from the second-floor window of his burning home early Monday, authorities said.

The 31-year-old suspect had barricaded himself in a home on Balson Avenue and set it on fire, police said. The home was engulfed. No one else was hurt.

Police have not identified the man, who is now hospitalized.

The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when police were called about a domestic disturbance at the home in the 6800 block of Balson Avenue. The scene is south of Manchester Avenue, in the city's Ellendale neighborhood.

SWAT officers arrived after witnesses reported the man had fired shots in the home. As police evacuated neighbors from their homes, they saw that the house was on fire. The St. Louis Fire Department was called about 2:30 a.m. Fire crews stayed safely back until the standoff was over.

Authorities said the tactical officers tried to negotiate with the man to get him to come out of the home, but he wouldn't talk to them. At one point, the man leaned out the window and police said he pointed the rifle in their direction. They shot him, and he fell from the window.

Medics were treating the man by about 3:15 a.m. and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

6800blk of Balson Ave - Occupied 1-1/2 story frame dwelling, heavy #fire showing. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Companies initially staged for this incident; @SLMPD secured the scene.



Truck Company 6 is first due.

Battalion 3 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/2sePOkIT5h — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 17, 2023

