MAPLEWOOD — A 26-year-old man was in critical condition Sunday after a shooting along a busy stretch of restaurants and bars on Manchester Road.
The man, from north St. Louis County, was shot just after 4 p.m. and found lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital where he was in surgery Sunday night, police said.
A 31-year-old man from St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of shooting the man in what Maplewood police called a "domestic dispute."
Eartha Swartz, a waitress at Las Palmas Mexican restaurant close to the shooting scene, said before the shooting she overheard a man having an angry phone conversation near the Post Sports Bar and Grill.
"He was screaming on the phone for them to come," Swartz said. A lot of children were at Las Palmas at the time for a private birthday party, she said, but none of them, nor the other party guests, were hurt.
"I'm kind of desensitized to it, so I'm not surprised," Swartz said of gun violence in the St. Louis area. "It seems like it's getting worse."
The Post Sports Bar and Grill at 7372 Manchester Road posted Sunday on social media that they closed "for the rest of the night due to unforeseen circumstances."
In 2016 a fired cook threw Molotov cocktails through the front window of the business.