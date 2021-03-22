Man in critical condition after shooting at Florissant strip mall

FLORISSANT — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon in Florissant.
Police found the man shot multiple times just after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 12000 block of New Halls Ferry Road.
Authorities have not identified the man, but they said they believe the shooting was targeted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Today at approximately 2:15pm the Florissant Police Department responded to the 12000 block of New Halls Ferry Rd. for a...Posted by Florissant Police Dept on Monday, March 22, 2021
