Updated at 9:10 p.m. with two more victims found.
ST. LOUIS • A man is in critical condition after being shot in the 4900 block of Claxton Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Police received a call for a shooting at about 7 p.m. Around the time police arrived at the scene, the victim arrived at an area hospital, officials said.
Because of the victim's dire condition, homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting.
Police later located two more victims inside a car in the 3100 block of Norwood Avenue. The victims fled the scene after being shot, both with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.
This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.