Man in critical condition after shooting near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning near Fairground Park.
Police responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of North Grand Boulevard about 11 a.m. Friday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was unable to provide a statement due to his injuries, police said.
He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
