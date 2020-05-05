You are the owner of this article.
Man in custody after parking lot shooting in Jefferson County
Man in custody after parking lot shooting in Jefferson County

MURPHY — A man is in custody following a shooting in a Walgreens parking lot in Jefferson County Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. 

The shooting happened at the Walgreens on the 1200 block of New Sugar Creek Road at about 4:15 p.m., said Grant Bissell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. 

The shooting victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital after being shot multiple times by the suspect in custody, but Bissell said he could not confirm the victim's status. 

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident, but Bissell said it is not certain road rage was the cause of the shooting. 



