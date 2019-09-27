ST. LOUIS — A man was taken into custody in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, police said.
Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to her chest after receiving a call about a shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. The woman's identity has not been released.
The scene is in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood near The Grove district. Crime in the neighborhood is up about 12% compared with the same six-month period a year ago.