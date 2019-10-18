ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 40-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of a cab driver shot Thursday in north St. Louis County, police said.
The unidentified victim was found dead on the pavement on the 10100 block of Bon Oak Drive just before 2 a.m. Thursday. The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County, between Moline Acres and Dellwood.
St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the man appeared to have been shot at least once.
The victim's 2011 Ford Crown Victoria cab was missing from the scene where he was found, but was located by police a few hours later less than five miles away in the 100 block of Taney Drive in Florissant.
Police took a man found where the cab was located into custody. He had not been charged Friday morning.
Police have not yet publicly identified the driver, but Taxicab Commissioner Ron Klein said the man killed was a longtime driver and working for St. Louis County Cab Co.
The driver received a call for a ride and picked up a passenger at an apartment complex. His body was then dumped in an area about a block away from where he picked up his customer, Klein said.
The president of St. Louis County Cab Co., Basil Rudawsky, issued a statement Thursday:
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our hearts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We are doing everything we can to assist police with the investigation.”
The County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Another area cab driver was murdered in June 2018 in St. Louis.
On June 25, 2018, Laclede Cab driver Boris Iouioukine drove to the area of East Dodier and North 25th streets to pick up a fare. Iouioukine, 66, of Ballwin, was found dead in the street, his cab missing and its GPS destroyed. His cab was found the next morning outside a vacant home in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County. A St. Louis man, James Flannel, pleaded guilty in the case.
2019 St. Louis area homicide map
