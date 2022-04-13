 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man in custody in Kirkwood suspected of trying to 'entice' two girls

Kirkwood suspicious minivan

Kirkwood police were seeking a man in a dark-colored minivan after reports someone had tried to "entice" two female juveniles on Tuesday.

Photo provided by Kirkwood Police Department

KIRKWOOD — A man has been taken into custody in Kirkwood after police received reports that someone in a minivan had tried to "entice" two female juveniles in separate incidents.

The incidents occurred between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near North Geyer Road and Essex Avenue, just a short distance from an elementary school, Kirkwood police said. Both juveniles refused the man's attempts, and the man then left, police said.  

The man was said to be driving a dark-colored minivan. Police said Wednesday afternoon that a vehicle and man had been located and taken into custody while an investigation continues.

Police encouraged parents to talk to their children about how to respond if faced with this type of encounter and to immediately report any suspicious activity to an adult.

