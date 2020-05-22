You are the owner of this article.
Man in his 20s found dead in Taco Bell parking lot in downtown St. Louis
Police investigate the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue Thursday night after a man was found dead. 

Updated at 5 p.m. Friday with more information about the deceased. 

ST. LOUIS — A man who was found dead in the parking lot of a downtown fast food restaurant Thursday night remains a "John Doe" Friday. 

Police said Friday the victim was a man in his 20s, but his identification and cause of death are still being determined. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. They then found the man dead in the parking lot of the downtown Taco Bell, also in the 500 block of Chouteau Avenue. 

Until an autopsy reveals further information, police said they cannot confirm if the man was shot, just that he suffered traumatic injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene.

 

