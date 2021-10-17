 Skip to main content
Man in his 20s killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was fatally shot near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street on Sunday, police said.

The shooting call came in about 3:15 p.m. The scene is near the border of the city's Holly Hills neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

