Man in his 20s killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was fatally shot near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Bates Street on Sunday, police said.
The shooting call came in about 3:15 p.m. The scene is near the border of the city's Holly Hills neighborhood.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
From staff reports
