ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police say they are investigating a carjacking and assault in north St. Louis County that led to a police pursuit.
A gunman attacked a man in his 80s about 12:15 a.m. in the 11300 block of Sugar Pine Drive, police said. The gunman hit the victim in the back and drove off in his 2000 Honda CR-V.
Police spotted the carjacked vehicle about 3:30 a.m. and chased it into Illinois, police said. The chase ended near Troy, Ill., when the driver ran from the vehicle and was captured.
No other details were immediately available Monday morning.