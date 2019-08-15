ST. LOUIS • A man wearing a motorcycle helmet stabbed a man who had been helping him search for his missing pet cat in a south St. Louis alley early Thursday morning, police said.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 6800 block of Devonshire Avenue. Police found a 46-year-old man suffering from cuts to his back and neck.
The victim told police that a man wearing a silver motorcycle helmet, blue shorts and a gray jacket approached him in the alley and asked for help searching for his pet cat. The 46-year-old man began helping him look when suddenly the man in the helmet became "agitated" and sliced the victim with an unknown object.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.