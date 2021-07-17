 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man in motorized wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Jennings
0 comments

Man in motorized wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Jennings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JENNINGS — A man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while trying to cross Halls Ferry Road, St. Louis County police said.

The man, who was using a motorized wheelchair, was crossing the road in the 9400 block in Jennings about 9:29 p.m. Friday.

The man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. Or, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Invest in housing to rebuild north St. Louis, mayor urges

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports