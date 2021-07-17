Man in motorized wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Jennings

JENNINGS — A man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while trying to cross Halls Ferry Road, St. Louis County police said.

The man, who was using a motorized wheelchair, was crossing the road in the 9400 block in Jennings about 9:29 p.m. Friday.

The man had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. Or, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months