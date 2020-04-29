Man in police custody after fight leads to another man's death

JENNINGS — St. Louis County police on Wednesday arrested a man they believe had a fight with another man in Jennings, ultimately resulting in the other man's death.

The man has not been charged, so police have not released his name.

Michael Rowland, 47, of the 7300 block of Jenwood Avenue, died April 18 at a hospital. An autopsy from the county coroner ruled Rowland's death a homicide, and police noted he had several head injuries.

Officers found Rowland shortly after 4 p.m. on April 7 on a sidewalk near his home. An EMS took him to a hospital, where he died 11 days later.

