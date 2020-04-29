You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man in police custody after fight leads to another man's death
0 comments

Man in police custody after fight leads to another man's death

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

JENNINGS — St. Louis County police on Wednesday arrested a man they believe had a fight with another man in Jennings, ultimately resulting in the other man's death. 

The man has not been charged, so police have not released his name. 

Michael Rowland, 47, of the 7300 block of Jenwood Avenue, died April 18 at a hospital. An autopsy from the county coroner ruled Rowland's death a homicide, and police noted he had several head injuries. 

Officers found Rowland shortly after 4 p.m. on April 7 on a sidewalk near his home. An EMS took him to a hospital, where he died 11 days later. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports