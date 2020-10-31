Man in vehicle shoots himself as Collinsville police order him out

COLLINSVILLE — A passenger in a vehicle linked to a stabbing in central Illinois shot himself as police officers ordered him out of the vehicle on a Walgreens parking lot, police said.

Police made the vehicle stop at 6:21 p.m. Friday at the store at 1190 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., the Collinsville Police Department said.

Five people were in the vehicle and were ordered to get out one at a time. Police said the driver complied, but the front seat passenger refused. The driver told police the male passenger had a gun.

All three people in the back also got out without incident, also telling police the man in front had a gun. Within seconds, police said, he shot himself.

He was treated at the scene and airlifted to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from the Champaign/Urbana area and had been involved in an aggravated battery incident.

Police did not say if the other four people from the vehicle were arrested or in custody and a call to Collinsville police was not immediately returned Saturday morning.