ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man currently in a Missouri prison was indicted Wednesday on charges of killing a man on Dec. 3, 2017, in Wellston.
Steven Edward Combs, 41, was shot and killed while washing his car in the 6200 block of Bartmer Avenue. Authorities said the incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras as the gunman, dressed in black, casually walked up and opened fire.
On Wednesday, a St. Louis County grand jury indicted Deantaye Long, 20, formerlyof the 8800 block of Chisholm Court, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. Authorities said Combs did not know Long.
Long is serving a prison sentence for unrelated charges.
Investigators had taken Long into custody on Dec. 17, 2017, but had to release him for lack of probable cause.
As 2019 began, newly elected Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell reopened the case and gave investigators the support they needed, said Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of the North County Police Cooperative.
"Our hope is the indictment of Deantaye Long will bring closure to the family and friends of Mr. Combs," Martin said.