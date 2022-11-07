Man injured during suspected road rage shooting on I-64 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured Sunday night while driving on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Tower Grove Avenue in what police believe was a road rage shooting.

The 35-year-old man told police he was driving east on the highway just before 6 p.m. when he took the Tower Grove Avenue exit and noticed a red sedan driving behind him, according to a police report.

He turned right onto Chouteau Avenue and shortly after he heard gunshots near Chouteau and Newstead avenues, police said. He then realized he had been shot in the shoulder.

The man drove himself to the hospital and is stable, police said.