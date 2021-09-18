Man injured in armed robbery in north St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 51-year-old man was injured in an armed robbery Friday night near the Penrose and O'Fallon neighborhoods, police said.
The man told police that three men pulled up in a vehicle at about 10 p.m. and demanded his money. After a fight, they fled in the vehicle and the man returned to his home in the Mark Twain neighborhood, where he called for help, according to police.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
