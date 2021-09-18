 Skip to main content
Man injured in armed robbery in north St. Louis, police say
0 comments

Man injured in armed robbery in north St. Louis, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 51-year-old man was injured in an armed robbery Friday night near the Penrose and O'Fallon neighborhoods, police said.

The man told police that three men pulled up in a vehicle at about 10 p.m. and demanded his money. After a fight, they fled in the vehicle and the man returned to his home in the Mark Twain neighborhood, where he called for help, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Will lotteries and cash convince people to get their shots?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News