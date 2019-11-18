A man injured in a two-vehicle crash last week in Franklin County has died, police said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as Everett E. Tate, 73, of Pacific, Missouri.
Police said Tate lost control of his car on Hogan Road in Franklin County last Monday, Nov. 11, and crashed. He died the next day at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, police said.
Police said Tate was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Venture east on Hogan Road, west of Viaduct Street, when he lost control. The vehicle began to skid and traveled across the center of the road.
The front of a westbound 2006 Dodge Caravan hit the right rear side of Tate's vehicle, which then went off the left side of the road.
The driver of the van, Brian A. Wilken, 56, of Eureka. He was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington.