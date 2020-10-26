Man injured when thief takes his car at Creve Coeur car wash

CREVE COEUR — A man was injured Sunday when a carjacker stole his car from a car wash.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the 5 p.m. incident in the 11100 block of Olive Boulevard. Police didn't say how he was hurt.

The car's owner had stepped out of the vehicle, a blue BMW 335xi, to wash it. A man arrived at the car wash in another car and took the BMW. It has Missouri license plate XA8LIP.

The thief had arrived at the car wash in a silver Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate NCX6885. That car, driven by another person, took off after the theft. It had tinted windows and damage along driver's side.

Police released surveillance photos of the cars involved. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-737-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.