Man inside wrecked vehicle near Calvary Cemetery had been fatally shot

UPDATED to correct the time of the crash.

ST. LOUIS — A man who was found inside a wrecked vehicle Wednesday had been mortally wounded in a shooting, St. Louis police said.

Police said the unidentified victim was found about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday inside the vehicle in the 7600 block of North Broadway, near Calvary Cemetery.

The vehicle hit a cemetery fence and the man had been shot in the torso. He later died at a hospital.

The scene was in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police had no suspects.