 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man inside wrecked vehicle near Calvary Cemetery had been fatally shot
0 comments

Man inside wrecked vehicle near Calvary Cemetery had been fatally shot

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

UPDATED to correct the time of the crash.

ST. LOUIS — A man who was found inside a wrecked vehicle Wednesday had been mortally wounded in a shooting, St. Louis police said.

Police said the unidentified victim was found about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday inside the vehicle in the 7600 block of North Broadway, near Calvary Cemetery.

The vehicle hit a cemetery fence and the man had been shot in the torso. He later died at a hospital.

The scene was in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood.

Police had no suspects.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports