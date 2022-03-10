Man involved in violent Jennings store robbery and crash gets 11+ years

ST. LOUIS — A man who robbed an auto parts store in Jennings before crashing into a funeral was sentenced Thursday to 11 years and three months in prison.

Collis Lee and another man entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Jennings Station Road on the morning of Dec. 5, 2020 with guns and announced, "You know what time it is," Lee's plea agreement says.

Lee had a pistol and the other man had a "Hellpup" AK-47-style pistol. While the robbers were focused on the store clerks, a customer escaped and called 911.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel asked for bottom of the recommended sentencing guidelines of 11 years and three months, acknowledging Lee's mental health issues but also saying the "grievous nature" of the crime merited the extra prison time.

Lee told U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey, "That day I was not in my right mind… so please be lenient with me."

Lee also apologized to everyone who was hurt.

The robbers forced the clerks to open cash registers, with Lee pistol-whipping one in the face. The other clerk gave them his personal money to distract them, but the robbers demanded access to the safe and Lee pistol-whipped the injured clerk again when told it was on a timer.

The other robber mentioned killing the clerks multiple times, Lee's plea says.

By the time the robbers left, four police vehicles were in the parking lot, and witnesses pointed out the robbers to police.

Lee drove off, but lost control of the car while trying to turn right, crossed a median and smashed into a limousine transporting grieving family members in a three-car funeral convoy going to a funeral service.

Five of the limousine's occupants were injured. Lee and the other man ran off.

The other robber refused to drop his gun and was running toward occupied homes residences when police shot him in the buttocks, Lee's plea says, which also says the shooting was a "reasonable use of force."

Lee tripped and fell while running. After officers arrested him, they found two pistols between the two pairs of sweatpants he was wearing, as well as cash and coins, his plea says.

After he was handcuffed, Lee tried to escape four more times, including by unbuckling himself and trying to get out of the moving vehicle. One of the guns had been stolen.

Lee pleaded guilty in December to robbery and gun charges. His lawyer, Joel Schwartz, asked for 10 years in prison, citing Lee's mental health issues that were not being addressed at the time of the crime.

The other man, Diven Steed, has pleaded not guilty. Steed's lawyer has requested a mental evaluation.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.