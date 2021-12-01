Man is fatally shot in Jennings

JENNINGS — A man was found fatally shot in the front seat of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Jennings, according to St. Louis County police.
Police were called just before 4 p.m. to the 2700 block of Solway Avenue, near its intersection with Scottdale Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.