Man is fatally shot in Jennings
JENNINGS — A man was found fatally shot in the front seat of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Jennings, according to St. Louis County police.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. to the 2700 block of Solway Avenue, near its intersection with Scottdale Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

