Man is in critical condition after assault in Tower Grove South store

ST. LOUIS — A robbery attempt at a store in south St. Louis on Wednesday left a 62-year-old man critically injured and clinging to life, police said.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at a store in Gravois Plaza, 3507 Bamberger Avenue, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man on the floor suffering from traumatic injuries, and believe he was attacked during a robbery attempt.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

The city's homicide division is investigating the incident, and asked that anyone with information call 314-444-5371. Those who want to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).