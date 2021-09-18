 Skip to main content
Man is shot at while pumping gas in north St. Louis
Man is shot at while pumping gas in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man pumping gas in the Kingsway East neighborhood was fired upon Friday afternoon in an attempted robbery, police said.

Two men in a red Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to a Mobil station at about 5:30 p.m., the victim told police, and tried to rob him. He returned fire with his own gun. 

The gas station, on St. Louis Avenue at North Kingshighway, was hit by bullets but no one was hurt, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

