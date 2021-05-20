Man jumped to his death from downtown St. Louis office building, police say

UPDATED at 11:20 a.m. Friday with additional information from police.
ST. LOUIS — Police said a 57-year-old man jumped to his death Thursday from the KMOV Gateway Tower building downtown in a scene witnessed by onlookers.
Officers were called to South Memorial Drive about 11:15 a.m. for a report of a suicide after a man jumped from the building, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.
The case was being handled by police as a "non-criminal incident/suicide," she said.
Woodling provided the victim's age on Friday but said she couldn't release the man's name because she wasn't certain if relatives had been notified. She referred a reporter to the medical examiner's office.
Witnesses at the Gateway Arch grounds said they heard yelling prior to Thursday's incident.
Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles "Ed" Brown died by suicide after jumping from a balcony of the same building in October.