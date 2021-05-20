 Skip to main content
Man jumped to his death from downtown St. Louis office building, police say
Man jumped to his death from downtown St. Louis office building, police say

UPDATED at 11:20 a.m. Friday with additional information from police.

ST. LOUIS — Police said a 57-year-old man jumped to his death Thursday from the KMOV Gateway Tower building downtown in a scene witnessed by onlookers.

Officers were called to South Memorial Drive about 11:15 a.m. for a report of a suicide after a man jumped from the building, St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said.

The case was being handled by police as a "non-criminal incident/suicide," she said.

Woodling provided the victim's age on Friday but said she couldn't release the man's name because she wasn't certain if relatives had been notified. She referred a reporter to the medical examiner's office.

Witnesses at the Gateway Arch grounds said they heard yelling prior to Thursday's incident.

Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles "Ed" Brown died by suicide after jumping from a balcony of the same building in October.

