ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man was robbed late Saturday night after two men robbed him at gunpoint after pretending they were going to sell him tools and equipment in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood, police said.
The man told police he got a phone call from an acquaintance about meeting to buy some tools. When the acquaintance arrived, he asked the victim to come look at items in the trunk of his car.
When the acquaintance opened the trunk, a second man jumped out and pointed a shotgun at the victim, demanding the victim give them his property.
The man with a shotgun took the victim's money and cell phone out of his pocket while the man's acquaintance entered the victim's house and took a pair of shoes, a woman's purse and another woman's cell phone.
Police were called to the scene at 11:30 p.m.
The suspects are described as two black males in their 40s, one with a light complexion, medium build, 5 feet 5 inches tall, bald and armed with a revolver. The second man was described as having a light complexion and a thin build, five feet 10 inches tall wearing a red shirt with a yellow work vest, jeans and armed with a shotgun. Both men fled the scene in a grey Honda.