Man kicked by former St. Ann police detective during arrest files suit

The woman in the crash was not seriously injured, according to St. Louis police. Brown and his partner were also accused of later lying on reports to account for their time that night, according to disciplinary records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Brown denied the misconduct in court filings, but state officials placed his police license on probation.

He also was one of two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell after they were called to investigate reports of Powell stealing an energy drink and snacks from a market.

The shooting prompted protests, but the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to charge either officer, finding that they could argue a reasonable fear for their lives when Powell approached them with a knife.

Brown later drew attention again when multiple criminal cases connected to his St. Louis police investigations were thrown out of court. Lawyers found he had submitted nearly identical language on at least 19 search warrant applications. In each, he said a tip and stakeout indicated drug sales at a home.

Brown was promoted through the ranks of St. Ann police and was involved in a number of high-profile investigations before he left the department in August 2020.

