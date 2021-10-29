Man kicked by former St. Ann police detective during arrest files suit

ST. LOUIS — A man who was repeatedly kicked by a former St. Ann police detective during an April 2019 arrest filed suit Thursday.
Steven Kolb's lawsuit in St. Louis Circuit Court seeks damages for the beating from former head of the St. Ann detective bureau Ellis Brown III, current St. Ann police Chief Aaron Jimenez and the city of St. Ann.
A jury in June already convicted Brown for excessive force connected to the beating after jurors were shown surveillance video of Brown repeatedly kicking Kolb.
Brown was released on bond until his sentencing hearing set for Nov. 22, when he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison.
The beating happened after Kolb led St. Ann police on a 25-minute vehicle pursuit through north St. Louis County and north St. Louis, according to testimony in the criminal trial.
The chase ended in a crash near the U.S. Bank at 3515 North Kingshighway, and Kolb initially tried to run away before lying flat on his stomach in the bank parking lot with his hands outstretched, according to trial testimony from officers.
ATM surveillance video showed a figure in silhouette, which other officers in the trial identified as Brown, kicking Kolb over several seconds.
Kolb was transported after the arrest by a medical helicopter and had four broken ribs and several broken bones in his face, U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said in her closing argument at trial.
Kolb's lawsuit argues that Chief Jimenez and the city should also be held liable for Brown's actions because they did not properly vet officers they hired and failed to properly supervise Brown.
"This lawsuit is not just about a rotten officer who was convicted, but it's a case about a rotten department," said one of Kolb's attorneys, Hugh Eastwood. "Since the events of Ferguson, we have seen many departments engage in reform to make sure that their policing respects the Constitution and respects the community they serve. St. Ann has been defiant. Chief Jimenez has been defiant."
Jimenez did not reply to a request for comment Friday.
Court documents show that a St. Ann police internal affairs review of Brown’s use of force during the April 2019 arrest cleared Brown of wrongdoing.
Brown was one of several St. Ann officers hired despite having serious previous misconduct complaints.
Brown was hired in St. Ann in February 2017, a month after leaving St. Louis police amid an investigation into his handling of a crash in the Central West End.
Brown and his partner were accused in state disciplinary records of failing to report the September 2016 crash or render aid when a driver they were tailing lost control of her car and hit a light pole, causing a fire.
The woman in the crash was not seriously injured, according to St. Louis police. Brown and his partner were also accused of later lying on reports to account for their time that night, according to disciplinary records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Brown denied the misconduct in court filings, but state officials placed his police license on probation.
He also was one of two officers involved in the 2014 shooting death of 25-year-old Kajieme Powell after they were called to investigate reports of Powell stealing an energy drink and snacks from a market.
The shooting prompted protests, but the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to charge either officer, finding that they could argue a reasonable fear for their lives when Powell approached them with a knife.
Brown later drew attention again when multiple criminal cases connected to his St. Louis police investigations were thrown out of court. Lawyers found he had submitted nearly identical language on at least 19 search warrant applications. In each, he said a tip and stakeout indicated drug sales at a home.
Brown was promoted through the ranks of St. Ann police and was involved in a number of high-profile investigations before he left the department in August 2020.