UNIVERSITY CITY • A man on probation for exposing himself in 2017 was charged this week with an earlier crime of kidnapping and sodomizing a teenage girl in University City.
Darren E. Johnson, 35, of the 9200 block of Delphine Avenue in Overland, was charged Thursday with first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy and kidnapping.
Johnson, in August 2015, grabbed a 15-year-old girl from his neighborhood, and forced her into a University City apartment in the 7000 block of Vernon Avenue, charging documents say. After forcing her inside the apartment, he held her on the floor and touched her inappropriately.
He eventually let her go, charges say. Authorities said she didn't report the alleged attack until recently.
Johnson was charged Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He has been on probation after pleading guilty last fall to a felony and misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct. Those charges said that in April 2017 in the same block of Vernon Avenue, he exposed his genitals to a child and an adult.
In November, St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph L. Walsh III in November gave Johnson five years' probation for the crimes.
Bail for Johnson was set at $100,000 cash-only. No lawyer was listed in court records for the new case; his lawyer in the 2017 case could not be reached Saturday.