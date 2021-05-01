 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed, 10 injured in shootings overnight in St. Louis
0 comments

Man killed, 10 injured in shootings overnight in St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated with new information about incident on Lewis Street and correcting number of shooting victims.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed, and 10 people were injured in shootings between 10:28 p.m. Friday and 7:17 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Penrose Street where officers responding to a shooting call found Joel David Boyd, 41, of the same block, lying in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the other shootings were:

• 10:28 p.m. Friday, 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, victim shot in the arm.

• 11:27 p.m. Friday, South 14th Street, two victims were shot. Both were stable.

• 11:42 p.m. Friday, 3000 block of Miami Street, three victims shot. All were stable.

• 1:02 a.m. Saturday,  Chouteau Avenue and Dillon Court, victim shot in the face. The victim was stable.

• 2:01 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Cole Street,  three victims shot.

No other details were provided on these shootings.

Homicide detectives also initially requested to investigate a shooting at 7:17 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lewis Street, but it was later determined that the victim had blunt force trauma to the head. Police checking a call for a person down found a man lying near a vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be stable.

0 comments

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Garza discusses vaccine distribution in St. Louis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports