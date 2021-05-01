Man killed, 11 injured in shootings overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed, and 11 people were injured in shootings between 10:28 p.m. Friday and 7:17 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 4:38 a.m. at Penrose Street and East Prairie Avenue where a man was found shot in the head. He was not conscious or breathing, police said.

Homicide detectives also were requested to investigate a shooting at 7:17 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lewis Street. Police checking a call for a person down found a man with a gunshot wound to the face lying near a vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the other shootings were:

• 10:28 p.m. Friday, 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, victim shot in the arm.

• 11:27 p.m. Friday, South 14th Street, two victims were shot. Both were stable.

• 11:42 p.m. Friday, 3000 block of Miami Street, three victims shot. All were stable.

• 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Chouteau Avenue and Dillon Court, victim shot in the face. The victim was stable.

• 2:01 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Cole Street, three victims shot.

No other details were provided on these shootings.