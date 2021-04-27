 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed, 13-year-old hurt in shooting at market in St. Louis
0 comments

Man killed, 13-year-old hurt in shooting at market in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with age of boy and location of shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man died and a 13-year-old boy was hurt in a double shooting Monday night in the Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at Martin's Market, at 4324 Martin Luther King Drive. Both victims were found inside the market.

Police did not identify the man who died, but said he was in his 30s.

The boy was shot in his torso, police said. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived, and later stable at a hospital.

Police had no suspects.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters with Rock Community fire district rescue deer from pool

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports