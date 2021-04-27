Man killed, 13-year-old hurt in shooting at market in St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with age of boy and location of shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A man died and a 13-year-old boy was hurt in a double shooting Monday night in the Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at Martin's Market, at 4324 Martin Luther King Drive. Both victims were found inside the market.

Police did not identify the man who died, but said he was in his 30s.

The boy was shot in his torso, police said. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived, and later stable at a hospital.

Police had no suspects.

