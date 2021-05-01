Man killed, 8 injured in shootings overnight in St. Louis

Updated with new and corrected details from police.
ST. LOUIS — One man was killed, and eight people were injured in shootings between 10 p.m. Friday and 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The fatal shooting occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Penrose Street where officers responding to a shooting call found Joel David Boyd, 41, of the same block, lying in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the other shootings were:
• 1:58 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Cole Street. A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot and was treated at the scene. The victims were in front of a residence when a large fight broke out and someone fired a gun, police said.
• 10 p.m. Friday, 4300 block of Chouteau Avenue. A 31-year-old man was shot during an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a car. He was taken to a hospital by a relative and was stable, police said.
• 11:23 p.m. Friday, 1200 block of South 14th Street. A 32-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her leg. She was in front of her residence, heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. She refused medical treatment at the scene.
• 11:24 p.m. Friday, Chouteau Avenue and Dillion. A 32-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the face and hand. She was riding in a vehicle and saw people in two other vehicles shooting at each other. And ambulance took her to a hospital where she was stable, police said.
• 11:42 p.m. Friday, 3000 block of Miami Street. Three victims heard gunfire and felt pain. All had been shot. A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg, a 36-year-old man had a graze wound to his head, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. All were taken to a hospital where they were stable, police said.
Homicide detectives also initially requested to investigate a shooting at 7:17 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lewis Street, but it was later determined that the victim had blunt force trauma to the head. Police checking a call for a person down found a man lying near a vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be stable.
