Man killed, 8 injured in shootings overnight in St. Louis

Updated with new and corrected details from police.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed, and eight people were injured in shootings between 10 p.m. Friday and 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred at 4:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Penrose Street where officers responding to a shooting call found Joel David Boyd, 41, of the same block, lying in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the other shootings were:

• 1:58 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Cole Street. A 24-year-old man was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, police said. A 23-year-old man was shot in the foot and was treated at the scene. The victims were in front of a residence when a large fight broke out and someone fired a gun, police said.

• 10 p.m. Friday, 4300 block of Chouteau Avenue. A 31-year-old man was shot during an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a car. He was taken to a hospital by a relative and was stable, police said.