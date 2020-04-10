Man killed after car veers off Interstate 70, overturns in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Friday with new details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally injured late Thursday night when his car ran off Interstate 70 and overturned in north St. Louis.

Police said the 30-year-old man who died was driving a 2013 Dodge Challenger. The vehicle was heading east on Interstate 70 when it ran off the road and crashed just before 11 p.m.

The car struck a fence, crossed over Bircher Boulevard, struck a light pole and overturned near Semple Avenue. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital where he died, police said.

His name has not been released.

A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in the Challenger was not injured, police said.

The St. Louis police accident-reconstruction team is investigating the wreck, which occurred in the city's Mark Twain industrial neighborhood. Police released no other details.